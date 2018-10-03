Clear

Kate Hudson gives birth to baby girl

Kate Hudson is now a mom of three.The actress gave birth October 2 to a baby girl, she announced on I...

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 8:24 PM
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 8:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kate Hudson is now a mom of three.

The actress gave birth October 2 to a baby girl, she announced on Instagram.

Celebrities

Children

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Health and health care (by demographic group)

Health and medical

Infants and toddlers

Kate Hudson

Maternal and child health

Medical fields and specialties

Obstetrics and gynecology

Population and demographics

Pregnancy and childbirth

Society

Women's health

She revealed her daughter's name is Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

Hudson's boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa, is the baby's father.

Pronounced "Ronnie," Hudson said they chose the name to honor the baby's paternal grandfather, Ron Fujikawa.

"Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly," Hudson wrote. "To name her after him is an honor."

She added that everyone was"doing well and happy as can be."

"Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back," she wrote.

Hudson has two other children from previous relationships.

Ryder Russell Robinson, son of Hudson and Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, was born in 2004. Bingham Hawn Bellamy, whose father is Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, was born in 2011.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 84°
Wednesday saw temperatures reach into the lower 90s with very gusty winds. Eventually, through the overnight, winds will subside after a cold front moves through the area. Thunderstorms are possible along this front, with a few storms capable of some gusty winds. After the front moves through, we will see much cooler temperatures. Lows will in the low to mid 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events