Clear

Sylvester Stallone teases new 'Rambo'

Sylvester Stallone unveiled the first images of John Rambo from the next installment of the "Rambo" franchise.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 11:30 PM
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 11:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rambo is going country.

Filming for the fifth "Rambo" film is currently underway, and Sylvester Stallone unveiled the first images of John Rambo from the next installment of the hit film franchise on Wednesday.

The first photo features Stallone decked out in western gear, complete with a cowboy hat.

Stallone captioned the photo, "Tonight we start filming...!"

In another photo shows Stallone as Rambo riding a horse.

Stallone first made his debut as the Vietnam War veteran in 1982's "First Blood." He subsequently went on to star in 1985's "Rambo: First Blood Part II," 1988's "Rambo III" and 2008's "Rambo."

Related: Sylvester Stallone announces final 'Rambo'

The tentative title for the upcoming film is, "Rambo V: The Savage Hunt."

A premiere date has not yet been set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
Wednesday saw temperatures reach into the lower 90s with very gusty winds. Eventually, through the overnight, winds will subside after a cold front moves through the area. Thunderstorms are possible along this front, with a few storms capable of some gusty winds. After the front moves through, we will see much cooler temperatures. Lows will in the low to mid 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events