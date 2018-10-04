Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

UK man rescued after 'living in six-foot shed for 40 years'

UK officers have rescued a man who is believed to have lived in a six-foot shed for 40 years, according to a...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 5:52 AM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 5:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

UK officers have rescued a man who is believed to have lived in a six-foot shed for 40 years, according to a statement from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA).

The 58-year-old was found at a residential site north of Carlisle in Cumbria in a dawn raid on Wednesday by GLAA officers.

Human rights

Human rights violations

International relations and national security

Slavery

The potential modern slavery victim was taken by specialist trauma officers for medical tests, GLAA said.

A 79-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offenses.

GLAA said modern slavery exists in a whole range of forms across the UK and urged people to contact them if they have any suspicions.

A photograph provided by the GLAA showed a small green garden shed with little inside but a duvet, a television, an electric heater and a scrap of carpet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 40°
A strong cold front has moved through the area. We are waking up to much cooler temperatures this Thursday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our Thursday will start on a dry note but with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase late Thursday as warm front passes through. Highs will only be near 60.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events