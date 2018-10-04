5 things to know for October 4: Kavanaugh, police ambush, immigration, Saudi Arabia

If you want to sip (or gulp) a drink at the London watering hole just recognized as the world's best bar, you'd better hurry. It's closing soon -- for good.

1. Brett Kavanaugh

Senators who will decide the fate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will start reading the report from the FBI's investigation of him this morning. It comes as Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set up a procedural vote on Kavanaugh's nomination for tomorrow. If that's successful, a final vote could come Saturday. Democrats and others are still grumbling about the FBI inquiry, saying many witnesses who could have possibly corroborated the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh weren't interviewed.

2. South Carolina shooting

One police officer was killed and six other law enforcement officers were injured after a man opened fire on them in Florence, South Carolina. County deputies were executing a search warrant when the man started shooting. "These officers went there unknowing the firepower this suspect had," Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said. The officer who was killed, Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway, had just recently been given a pin recognizing 30 years of public service. After a two-hour standoff, the shooting suspect was arrested.

3. Immigration

A federal judge in California has put up a roadblock to one of the Trump administration's immigration initiatives. A preliminary injunction was granted that, for now, stops the government from terminating temporary protected status, known as TPS, for immigrants from Sudan, El Salvador, Haiti and Nicaragua. TPS protects people in the US from having to return to countries hit by war, epidemics and other natural disasters. Trump's administration has worked to end the protections for most immigrants, saying conditions in their home countries had improved. The judge's ruling means the protections continue -- and the immigrants can stay -- while a lawsuit challenging the government's decision works its way through the courts.

4. Saudi Arabia

What happened to Jamal Khashoggi? He's a prominent Saudi journalist and critic of the country's leadership. He went Tuesday to Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to get paperwork so he could get married. He hasn't been seen since. Saudi officials said he left the consulate soon after getting the paperwork, but Turkish police, after examining surveillance footage, said there's no sign he ever left. His fiancée, who has been outside the building since he went in, fears the worst. With the rise of young Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has taken a hard line against dissenters.

5. US Navy

The Navy may be prepping a major show of force as a warning to China. A draft proposal has been drawn up recommending the US Pacific Fleet conduct a weeklong series of operations in November, US defense officials say. The point of the exercises -- which would involve warships, combat aircraft and troops -- would be to show China and others that the US can counter its enemies quickly on several fronts. Part of the operations would be conducted near China's territorial waters in the South China Sea, putting US ships and planes near Chinese forces.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Good neighbors

Meet the neighbors who've helped a woman who uses a wheelchair get into bed every night -- for 10 years.

Back in business?

Maybe we don't have to grow up after all. The owner of the assets of Toys "R" Us might be bringing the beloved toy company back.

Dancing queen

Nothing says awkward like watching British Prime Minister Theresa May groove to an ABBA song before making a speech.

Aircopter or heliplane?

Check out the new aircraft that flies like a plane but lands like a helicopter.

Hug it out

Science has confirmed what our hearts already know: Hugs really do make us feel better.

A little bit country

Sylvester Stallone movie characters never die. They just keep popping up in sequels. And Sly just gave us a peek at what the new "Rambo" looks like.

TODAY'S NUMBERS

259

The number of people worldwide who've died since 2011 while taking selfies

$100 million

The value of cash reportedly missing from the vaults of Liberia's central bank. But Liberia denies any money is missing.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Not a hint, not a mention of any impending doom or mayday situation. I did think, 'Gee that's a lot of flashing lights out there,' when we landed."

Liz Hayes, recounting her reaction as a passenger on a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles that issued a mayday call due to low fuel reserves as it approached Australia's busiest airport

AND FINALLY

Meerkat manor

Cuteness alert! A group of baby meerkats gets out to explore the world for the first time. (Click to view.)