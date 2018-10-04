Clear
URGENT - Senate Judiciary Committee receives FBI background file on Kavanaugh

(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has received the supplemental FBI background file for Supreme Cou...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 5:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has received the supplemental FBI background file for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. "Supplemental background file for Judge Kavanaugh has been received by @senjudiciary Ranking Member Feinstein & I have agreed to alternating EQUAL access for senators to study content from additional background info gathered by non-partisan FBI agents," Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tweeted early Thursday morning.

A strong cold front has moved through the area. We are waking up to much cooler temperatures this Thursday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our Thursday will start on a dry note but with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase late Thursday as warm front passes through. Highs will only be near 60.
