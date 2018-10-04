Clear

Justice Dept. indicts 7 Russian intelligence officers in international hacking scheme

The Justice Department on Thursday announced criminal charges against seven Russian intelligence officers, a...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 9:40 AM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 9:40 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Justice Department on Thursday announced criminal charges against seven Russian intelligence officers, accusing them in a sprawling indictment of hacking, wire fraud, identity theft and money laundering as part of an effort to distract from Russia's state-sponsored doping program.

Three of the defendants were also charged in the hacking of US persons involved in the 2016 election, Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division John Demers said during a news conference, but the current indictment does not arise out of special counsel Robert Mueller's work.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Digital crime

Digital security

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Indictments

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

Law and legal system

National security

Russia

Technology

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

According to the indictment, all seven defendants are members of the GRU, a Russian Federation intelligence agency within the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian military. They are accused of sophisticated cyberintrusions and the victims were anti-doping agencies and officials, sporting federations, and nearly 250 athletes.

In addition to anti-doping agencies, the GRU targeted others, including the Westinghouse Electric Corporation, a nuclear energy company in Pennsylvania.

The indictment alleges the GRU officers used spearphishing emails, fictitious personas and researched their victims.

Earlier Thursday, the Dutch government announced it had disrupted a GRU cyberattack on the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 39°
A strong cold front has moved through the area. We are waking up to much cooler temperatures this Thursday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our Thursday will start on a dry note but with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase late Thursday as warm front passes through. Highs will only be near 60.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events