Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were arrested in Kavanaugh protests

Comedian Amy Schumer and model-actress Emily Ratajkowski were among those arrested Thursday in protests over...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 9:48 PM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 9:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Comedian Amy Schumer and model-actress Emily Ratajkowski were among those arrested Thursday in protests over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.‏

Hundreds of people turned up at the Hart and Dirksen Senate Office Buildings to challenge Kavanaugh's nomination after three women accused him of various forms of sexual misconduct. Schumer and Ratajkowski were among them.

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Amy Schumer

Brett Kavanaugh

Celebrities

Political Figures - US

Protests and demonstrations

Capitol Police said they arrested 302 people during the demonstrations. Video from the scene shows the two actresses being detained after an officer asks if they want to be arrested.

Additional footage shows them waiting to be processed near a wall with officers. Schumer told a CNN producer that she was arrested. Ratajkowski said on social media that she was arrested.

"Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power.

Schumer and Ratajkowski appeared in the 2018 comedy "I Feel Pretty."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
After quite a bit of sunshine on Thursday, clouds and rain return to the forecast overnight. Expect scattered showers throughout the night with low temperatures in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events