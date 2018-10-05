Clear

Unilever kills plan to move HQ out of UK

Unilever has given up on a plan to move its headquarters out of the United Kingdom.The global consume...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 3:19 AM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 3:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Unilever has given up on a plan to move its headquarters out of the United Kingdom.

The global consumer goods company said Friday that the planned change "has not received support from a significant group of shareholders."

Unilever (UL), which owns brands including Dove, Lipton and Ben & Jerry's, had announced in March that it would use the Dutch city of Rotterdam as its sole legal home as part of an effort to simplify its corporate structure.

That announcement — by one of the United Kingdom's largest companies — was seen as a setback for the country as it prepares to leave the European Union.

Unilever has operated for decades with dual headquarters in London and Rotterdam.

