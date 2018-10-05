Clear

Nobel Peace Prize 2018

...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 4:58 AM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 4:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
After quite a bit of sunshine on Thursday, clouds and rain return to the forecast overnight. Expect scattered showers throughout the night with low temperatures in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events