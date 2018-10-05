Clear

Nicki Minaj launches merchandise line based on Cardi B fight

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 9:33 AM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 9:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Cardi B accused Nicki Minaj of trying to mess with her money, pointing to that as one of the reasons behind their infamous New York Fashion Week run-in.

But now Cardi is helping to make her reported rival some cash.

Minaj is selling merchandise inscribed with the words "Nicki stopped my bag," a nod to Cardi B's quote after the September 7 incident.

The phrase refers to an attempt to stop someone from making money, the opposite of the slang phrase "securing the bag."

The rappers were seen leaving New York Fashion Week's annual Harper's Bazaar Icons party when some attendees documented Cardi B yelling, throwing a shoe and being restrained while attempting to charge Minaj.

Cardi B was escorted out of the event and afterward posted a profanity-laden note on Instagram explaining what she said happened.

"I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat," Cardi B wrote.

On Thursday Minaj posted photos of backpacks, a T-shirt and a jacket with "Nicki stopped my bag" on her Instagram account.

After the altercation, Minaj lashed out at Cardi B on her Beats 1's "Queen Radio" show.

"You're angry and you're sad. This is not funny," Minaj said of her rival. "Get this woman some f***ing help. This woman's at the highest point in her career and she's throwing shoes?"

