URGENT - Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh nomination to final Saturday vote

(CNN) -- The Senate voted Friday to advance Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination in a critical test of support. A final confirmation vote is expected Saturday. Republican Sens. Jeff Flake and Susan Collins supported the motion, as did Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who had been undecided. GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski voted no.
