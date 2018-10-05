Protesters throw kegger outside McConnell's house

Protesters gathered outside the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and staged a "confirmation kegger," in the final hours before the Senate prepares for a confirmation vote for Brett Kavanaugh's embattled nomination to the Supreme Court.

Bearing cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, signs with Kavanaugh's fraternity letters DKE, sunglasses and straw hats, the protesters sang "what do we do with a drunken justice early in the morning" and "what do we do with a confirmation early in the morning" to the tune of the sea shanty "What shall we do with a drunken sailor," followed by chants of "chug."

The protest was one of many throughout the week against the Supreme Court nominee who has been accused of sexual assault and whose drinking in high school and college have been under scrutiny. He has denied the allegations.

Protesters marching arm in arm from the Supreme Court to Senate office buildings Thursday wore shirts that said "Believe women" while chanting "Hey hey! Ho ho! Kavanaugh has got to go!"

Some carried elaborate signs reading "KavaNOPE," "We believe survivors," and that the judge was "unfit to serve." One woman made a poster showing Sen. Jeff Flake's recent encounter in a Senate elevator with a protestor who demanded that Flake "look at" her.

Comedian Amy Schumer and model-actress Emily Ratajkowski were among the more than 300 people arrested at various protests on Capitol Hill on Thursday while senators reviewed the FBI report on the investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh. The two were arrested at a US Senate building, where protesters chanted "believe survivors."

Before Kavanaugh's committee confirmation hearing last month, a group from the liberal advocacy group Demand Justice donned the red robes and white bonnets of the namesake handmaids in "The Handmaid's Tale," the Margaret Atwood book and Hulu TV series while protesting in the Hart Senate Building atrium. Others chanted "Save Roe, vote no."