Clear

URGENT - Murkowski on Kavanaugh: 'He's not the right man for the court at this time'

(CNN) -- Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican who is a key swing vote on the confirmation of Brett K...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 12:26 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 12:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican who is a key swing vote on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh, told reporters Friday she would vote against the embattled Supreme Court nominee. "He's not the right man for the court at this time," she said after her vote against advancing Kavanaugh's nomination.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Friday does not appear to be a washout but we could see a few showers. The best chance for rain will be late in the day and overnight. Highs on Friday will be in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events