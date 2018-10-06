Melania Trump: 'Glad' both Kavanaugh and Ford were heard

First lady Melania Trump said she was glad both Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford were heard with regard to the sexual assault allegations Ford made of him, but that Kavanaugh was also highly qualified for the job.

"I would say if we're talking about the Supreme Court and Judge Kavanaugh, I think he's highly qualified for the Supreme Court. I'm glad that Dr. Ford was heard, I'm glad that Judge Kavanaugh was heard. FBI investigation was done, is completed and Senate voted," Trump said while speaking with reporters in front of the Sphinx in Egypt during her first major solo trip abroad.

The first lady also would not say if she believed Ford's allegations against Kavanaugh.

"I will move on that and I think that all the victims they need -- we need to help all the victims no matter what kind of abuse they had, but I am against any kind of abuse or violence," she said.

Kavanaugh was accused by Ford in September of committing sexual and physical assault while they were both at a party in high school. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Both testified about the alleged incident at a hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee last month. An agreement with Republicans on the committee led to President Donald Trump calling on the FBI to complete a supplemental background investigation into the allegation.

Members of Congress had the opportunity to review the FBI's completed report this week, and a final vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation, which is expected to pass, is slated for Saturday afternoon.

Trump also was asked by reporters about her husband's tweeting habits, and said at times, she has told him to put his phone down.

"I don't always agree what he tweets and I tell him that," Trump said. "I give him my honest opinion and honest advice and sometimes he listens and sometimes he doesn't, but I have my own voice and my opinions and it's very important for me that I express what I feel."

Trump has spent the past several days touring multiple African countries, including Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.

While speaking with reporters in Egypt, she was asked about the President's past derogatory comments about African countries and whether that had been brought up during her trip by anyone.

"Nobody discussed that with me and I never heard him say any of those comments and that was anonymous source and I would leave it at that," she said.