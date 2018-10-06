Check your fridge and garage for all these things recalled this week

From the kitchen to the driveway, there were some significant recalls this past week that you may have missed. Read on to see some of the things you may need to throw away or get fixed.

Millions of pounds of beef are targeted after a salmonella outbreak

Accidents, disasters and safety Alternative fuel vehicles Automotive fuels Automotive industry Automotive industry and environment Automotive recalls Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Companies Company activities and management Consumer protection Diseases and disorders Food and drink Food recalls Food safety Foodborne illness Gastrointestinal disorders Health and medical Hybrid vehicles Product management Product recalls Product safety Safety issues and practices Society Toyota Motor Corp Epidemics and outbreaks Public health Agriculture departments Continents and regions Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Government departments and authorities North America The Americas United States

About 6.9 million pounds of beef products were recalled this week because they may be contaminated with salmonella, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

Arizona-based meat producer JBS Tolleson Inc. recalled the products, which were sold nationwide under brand names including Walmart, Cedar River Farms Natural Beef, Showcase, Showcase/Walmart and JBS Generic.

Fifty-seven cases of salmonella illness were reported in 16 states between August 5 and September 6, and health officials identified JBS as the common supplier of raw ground beef that's believed to have been the source of the illnesses.

The recalled products were packaged between July 26 and September 7. The USDA inspection mark on the packaging of the recalled products contains the establishment number "EST. 267."

The inspection service said it is concerned that some of the product may still be in people's freezers. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," it said.

Ready-to-eat ham has been linked to listeriosis

More than 89,000 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products should be returned or thrown away because of possible listeria contamination.

The Johnston County Hams products were recalled this week after health officials linked them to an outbreak of listeriosis, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday.

The recalled items were produced between April 3, 2017, and October 2, and shipped to distributors in Maryland, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina and Virginia. The products include Johnston County Hams Inc. country-style fully cooked boneless deli ham and the Old Dominion brand ole fashioned sugar-cured premium full cooked country ham. (See full list.)

Four people in North Carolina and Virginia were confirmed ill with listeriosis -- one of whom died -- between July 8, 2017, and August 11, the inspection service said.

Eggs are causing salmonella infections

And there was an update about a recall from last month involving eggs that still could be in people's fridges.

The US Food and Drug Administration said this week that eggs from Gravel Ridge Farms in Cullman, Alabama, have been linked to 38 cases of salmonella in seven states.

The cage-free large eggs, sold in stores in Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama, were recalled in September after illnesses were confirmed.

The recalled eggs have a UPC code of 7-06970-38444-6 and best-by dates of July 25 through October 3. A list of locations where the eggs were sold can be found on the recall announcement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that the eggs should not be eaten, sold or served. They should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Some Toyota Prius cars need a stalling fix

Food isn't the only thing to look out for. Toyota wants hundreds of thousands of Toyota Prius owners to get a fix over concerns that their cars could stall while in motion.

The global recall issued Friday involves about 807,000 cars in the United States. They are certain 2010-2014 model year Prius and 2012-2014 Prius v cars.

The vehicles are supposed to enter a "failsafe driving mode" when a fault occurs in the hybrid system, but Toyota said that in rare situations, the cars instead could lose power and stall.

"While power steering and braking would remain operational, a vehicle stall while driving at higher speeds could increase the risk of a crash," the Japanese carmaker said in a statement.

Toyota said it will update the software for the recalled vehicles at no charge. Owners can check whether their cars are involved by entering their vehicle identification numbers at toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls.

The same vehicles also were recalled in February 2014 and July 2015 over similar issues.

Just last month, Toyota recalled more than 1 million Prius and other hybrid vehicles over a potential fire risk.