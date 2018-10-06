Clear

Watch Banksy's $1.4 million painting 'self-destruct'

The graffiti artist's painting "Girl with a Balloon" was ripped to shreds immediately after the gavel fell at the auction house.

Posted: Oct. 6, 2018 11:23 AM
Updated: Oct. 6, 2018 11:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For an artist that's known for his stunts, this could be Banksy's most perfect art world prank.

After the gavel fell Friday at Sotheby's auction house in London, Banksy's Girl with Balloon was reduced to shreds -- another apparent act in the disruptive career of the anonymous British graffiti artist.

The iconic image of a girl reaching out for a red, heart-shaped balloon, sold for $1.4 million and moments later, a shredder hidden inside the "artist's frame" started its work, according to a news release from Sotheby's and the art "self-destructed."

Banksy summed up the stunt with this quote on his Instagram account - "Going, going, gone..." and a posted picture showed stunned onlookers as the shredded art emerges from the bottom of the frame.

"It appears we just got Banksy-ed," Alex Branczik, Sotheby's senior director of contemporary art, said in the news release.

There's no word on how the shredder started operating at the key moment after the auction, though it could have been activated by a remote mechanism.

The auction price of $1.4 million for the spray paint and acrylic on canvas Girl with Balloon tied the artist's previous record set in 2008.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
The cooler and dreary weather has moved in to northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. We are waking up this Saturday morning to lows will be in the middle 40s to middle 50s now that a cold front has passed through, ushering in cooler air. It's also brought in some heavy rainfall overnight as already over 1.50" of rain has fallen in St. Joseph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events