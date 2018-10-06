How senators voted on Brett Kavanaugh

The Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court Saturday on a 50-48 vote.
See how the senators voted below.
Brett Kavanaugh
Government and public administration
Government organizations - US
Political Figures - US
Politics
US Congress
US Senate
Voted to confirm - Republicans:
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri
Sen. John Boozman, R-Arkansas
Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine
Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas
Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona
Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah
Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada
Sen. John Hoeven, R-North Dakota
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi
Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin
Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana
Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Arizona
Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky
Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio
Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho
Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas
Sen. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska
Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina
Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska
Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania
Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi
Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana
Voted to confirm - Democrats
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia
Voted against nomination:
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut
Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington
Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland
Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware
Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pennsylvania
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada
Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Indiana
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico
Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii
Sen. Doug Jones, D-Alabama
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts
Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington
Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida
Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan
Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island
Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire
Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana
Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon
Vote withdrawn, but opposes nomination
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska
Not voting
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana (supports nomination; attending daughter's wedding)
