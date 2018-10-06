Trump praises Collins for support of Kavanaugh: 'Susan was incredible'

President Donald Trump praised Sen. Susan Collins for her support of now-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, calling the Maine Republican "incredible" for her speech on the Senate floor just one day earlier.

"I thought that Susan was incredible yesterday," Trump told reporters Saturday as he left the White House to fly to Kansas for a political rally.

"She gave an impassioned, beautiful speech yesterday. And that was from the heart, that was from the heart," Trump added.

Collins, a key swing vote in the Senate, delivered a speech Friday afternoon affirming that she would vote to confirm Kavanaugh, who faced allegations of sexual assault. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations.

Before departing, Trump said that he was "really looking forward to the vote," and lauded Kavanaugh as an "extraordinary person" and "great talent."

"I think he's going to be a great, great Supreme Court Justice for many years," he said.

Trump also mentioned that he spoke to Collins, but did not provide additional details. "You could see how hard she worked. ... She didn't stop. And I know it for a fact because I spoke with her. She didn't stop," Trump said.

The Senate ultimately voted 50-48 to confirm Kavanaugh Saturday afternoon following a contentious confirmation battle.