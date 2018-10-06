Trump rallies GOP in Kansas after Kavanaugh's confirmation

President Donald Trump is set to rally Republicans in Kansas hours after the Senate confirmed the second justice he has nominated to the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump is visiting Topeka for a Saturday evening fundraiser and rally for Kris Kobach, the controversial secretary of state running for Kansas governor, and Steve Watkins, the GOP nominee in a key congressional race there.

Brett Kavanaugh Continents and regions Donald Trump Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Kansas Midwestern United States North America Political events Political Figures - US Political organizations Political rallies Politics The Americas United States US federal government US political parties US Republican Party White House

Aboard Air Force One on the way to Kansas, Trump mocked protesters outside the Supreme Court who opposed the confirmation of Kavanaugh, who faced allegations of sexual assault.

Trump tweeted: "The crowd in front of the U.S. Supreme Court is tiny, looks like about 200 people (& most are onlookers) - that wouldn't even fill the first couple of rows of our Kansas Rally, or any of our Rallies for that matter! The Fake News Media tries to make it look sooo big, & it's not!"

Trump told reporters aboard the flight he is certain one of Kavanaugh's accusers, California professor Christine Blasey Ford, named the wrong person when she identified Kavanaugh as the man who assaulted her when the two were in high school.

"I'm a hundred percent. I'm a 100%. I have no doubt," he said.

Trump also called Kavanaugh, as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, en route to Kansas, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Kobach, a strident advocate for strict voting laws, is best known for backing Trump's unproven claims of widespread voter fraud. He led Trump's commission that investigated voter fraud -- ultimately failing to uncover evidence to back the President's claims.

Watkins is running against Democrat Paul Davis in the 2nd District race. It's one of two competitive House contests in Kansas -- with Democrat Sharice Davids in the Kansas City-based 3rd District hoping to oust GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder, who will not be attending Saturday night's rally.