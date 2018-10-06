Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northern Haiti

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near Haiti on Saturday night, according to the US Geological Survey.
There was damage in the northern sections of the country, President Jovenel Moïse tweeted.
He urged residents to remain calm and said civil protection workers are on alert.
The USGS said the center of the quake was about 11 miles northwest of the city of Port-de-Paix. It was only 7.2 miles deep.
In January 2010, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake killed an estimated 220,000 to 300,000 people in Haiti. Tens of thousands of people are still displaced as a result of the quake.
