URGENT - Limo crash kills 20 people in upstate New York

(CNN) -- At least 20 people were killed in a traffic accident in upstate New York on Saturday, New York S...

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 11:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- At least 20 people were killed in a traffic accident in upstate New York on Saturday, New York State Police said Sunday. The two-car crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in Schoharie, town supervisor Alan Tavenner said in a statement. One of the vehicles involved was a limo, CNN affiliate WTEN reported. The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Sunday morning that it is sending a team to investigate.

On Sunday, widespread rain is in the forecast and will be similar to Saturday. Highs will be slightly warmer in the middle 60s. The active weather continues into next week with rain likely both Monday and Tuesday. There is the possibility of some flooding concerns in low lying areas and near the Missouri River where a Flood Warning is already in effect.
