Erdogan on Saudi journalist missing in Turkey: 'I am chasing' investigation

Turkey's president says he is personally "chasing" the investigation into a prominent Saudi journalist and friend who went missing after entering the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul last week.

"I am following it up as the president of the Turkish Republic," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters in Ankara on Sunday.

"I am chasing. We will of course share the result with the world," he added. "All the footage of entrance or exit of the embassy is under investigation."

Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post writer and outspoken critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's leadership, entered the consulate Tuesday to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage while his Turkish fiancée waited outside. But his fiancée says she never saw him reemerge.

On Saturday, unnamed Turkish officials speaking to The Washington Post and Reuters said that Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate.

The officials have so far provided no evidence or details on how they arrived at this conclusion, and CNN has not been able to independently confirm the media reports.

Turkish police said in a statement Saturday that 15 Saudis, including several officials, arrived in Istanbul on two planes and visited the consulate while Khashoggi was inside, the official Anadolu agency reported.

"The arrival at the airport, the departure, is under investigation," Erdogan said Sunday, in apparent reference to the visit by the 15 Saudi nationals.

The president did not directly address reports that Khashoggi had been killed.

But he did say that "Jamal is a journalist who I have known for long time, a friend. Therefore my expectation is still based on good intentions."

Saudi Arabia denies involvement

A friend of Khashoggi, Turan Kislakci, who is also the head of the Turkish-Arab Media Association, told CNN that Turkish officials had called him and "offered their condolences and told us to be ready for a funeral."

"Today we were meant to meet," Kislakci said Sunday of his missing friend.

"It should have been today that he had his [official] papers -- this week -- either today or next Sunday he was planning to get married. But this never happened," said Kislakci, adding that Khashoggi's friends were preparing to hold a funeral in absentia in the coming days.

Saudi Arabia has strenuously denied any involvement in Khashoggi's disappearance, calling the claims "false." A Saudi official said Khashoggi left the consulate shortly after he visited. The Saudis did not, however, release any surveillance footage or other evidence.

Turkish police have reportedly examined surveillance footage from the area and said there was no sign of Khashoggi leaving the consulate, Kislakci added.

On Saturday, the consulate gave a tour of the six-story building to journalists in an effort to prove Khashoggi was not inside. Reuters said that a consulate official gave their journalists a tour of each room, even opening up cupboards and filing cabinets.

Khashoggi's disappearance comes amid a wave of arrests of Saudi critics, allegedly steered by the Crown Prince. The crackdowns have targeted clerics, journalists, academics and activists, some of whom were detained outside Saudi Arabia.

On Thursday, Virginia congressman Gerry Connolly tweeted his concern for Khashoggi -- who lives in Virginia -- calling on "the Saudi and Turkish governments to ensure his safety and freedom."

A spokesman with the US State Department told CNN the agency is monitoring the situation but could not confirm the reports of Khashoggi's death at this time.

Washington Post publishes blank column

Khashoggi, known in part for his interviews with terror mastermind Osama bin Laden, was a Saudi royal court insider before he left Saudi Arabia in 2017 for Washington. He began to contribute opinion pieces to The Washington Post that were critical of bin Salman's policies, including his consolidation of power. He was named a contributing writer at the Post in January.

In Friday's edition the Post printed a blank space where Khashoggi's column would be.

Khashoggi said the Saudi government had ordered him to stop using Twitter after he sent a tweet cautioning against the leadership's enthusiasm about Donald Trump, then the US president-elect.

"So I spent six months silent, reflecting on the state of my country and the stark choices before me. It was painful for me several years ago when several friends were arrested. I said nothing. I didn't want to lose my job or my freedom. I worried about my family," he wrote in a September 2017 Washington Post opinion piece titled "Saudi Arabia wasn't always this repressive. Now it's unbearable."

"I have made a different choice now. I have left my home, my family and my job, and I am raising my voice. To do otherwise would betray those who languish in prison."