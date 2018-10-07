Clear

Remains found in Maine woods are of missing teacher, authorities confirm

Authorities in Maine have confirmed that remains of a woman found Friday are those of a teacher who had been...

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 1:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities in Maine have confirmed that remains of a woman found Friday are those of a teacher who had been missing for almost a week.

The body of Kristin Westra was discovered near her home in a wooded area in North Yarmouth, Maine, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department said. Authorities said Sunday they have determined she committed suicide.

Westra, 47, disappeared Monday in the Portland suburb of 3,600 residents.

"My heart is crushed today," her husband, Jay Westra, wrote on Facebook on Friday after the remains were found.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
On Sunday, widespread rain is in the forecast and will be similar to Saturday. Highs will be slightly warmer in the middle 60s. The active weather continues into next week with rain likely both Monday and Tuesday. There is the possibility of some flooding concerns in low lying areas and near the Missouri River where a Flood Warning is already in effect.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events