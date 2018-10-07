Kasich: 'A pox on both houses' for how Kavanaugh was confirmed

Ohio Gov. John Kasich criticized both Democrats and Republicans on Sunday for their actions during the highly contentious confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Asked by CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" whether Republicans were shortsighted to push Kavanaugh's controversial nomination through, Kasich chastised both parties.

Brett Kavanaugh John Kasich Political Figures - US 2016 Presidential election Elections (by type) Elections and campaigns Government and public administration Political candidates Politics US Federal elections US Presidential elections

"Look, it's both sides -- a pox on both houses for the way this was conducted," Kasich said. "People in the country are appalled. That's because it's like, I got to win, and you got to lose."

He added, "Sometimes, you can have a short-term win, and the long term, you have to wonder about the soul of our country."

Kasich, a Republican who ran for president in 2016, also predicted a strong turnout for Democrats in the upcoming election, but added that their success would depend on how much they focus on controversial issues, such as abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

"When people ask why should they vote, now they have a chance in November to vote and declare their message loud and clear," Kasich said. "I think it's going to be a good year for Democrats. How good? I'm not so sure, because if their message is abolish ICE and things like that, they're not going to have a big wave."

Earlier, Kasich sidestepped discussing his own views on Kavanaugh, urging the country to could accept the Senate's decision so that the court could move forward.

When Bash asked if he was "happy" about Kavanaugh's confirmation, Kasich replied, "it's not about a matter of happy. I mean, he's on the Supreme Court."

"We have to respect the fact that the Senate made that decision," Kasich added. "I respect that decision, and we would hope that the court will now move in a direction where they can make decisions."

Kasich expressed hope that the court could remain apolitical and maintain public trust.

"I would hope that the court will not become ideological," he said. "That would begin to erode confidence in the court. In fact, confidence in the court has already been eroded."