At Least 11 Dead after Boat Capsizes near Branson

(TABLE ROCK, Mo) At least 11 people are dead, including some children, after a tourist boat capsized on Missouri's Table Rock Lake near Branson.
7 others were injured and 5 are still missing.
It happened around 7:00pm on Thursday near the Branson Belle Dock.
31 passengers were on board a "Ride the Ducks" boat when they were caught in a severe thunderstorm.
The duck boat was heading back to shore when the accident happened.
One of the seven who were injured suffered critical injuries.
The boat later sank and is still in the lake.
Divers searched for victims until 11:00pm when they were called off.
They are expected to resume their searches Friday morning.
On Twitter, Missouri Governor Mike Parsons said he was "very sad to hear about this horrible accident" and extended prayers to the victims and emergency crews.
