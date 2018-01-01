Man Charged with Death of Northwest Student Appears in Court

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A man in connection with a crash that killed a Maryville student stepped into court for the first time on Tuesday.

Alex Catterson, 21, was arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charges in Nodaway County. Catterson was accused of being intoxicated when he crashed his truck into the side of The Palms Bar and Grill early Sunday morning.

The crash killed 19-year-old Morgan McCoy, a sophomore student at Northwest Missouri State University.

Court documents showed Catterson admitted he was drunk at the time of the accident, and that his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit.

Catterson remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.

Catterson's next court date was set for February 13th.