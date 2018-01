(ABC NEWS) Negotiations to reopen the goverment fell short again last night after Democrats rejected a late-night vote Sunday.

Democrats said that any deal must protect "Dreamers" or the 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought into the country as children.

Currently, 800,000 federal employees are furloughed while essential workers for air traffic control, border patrol and the military are still working without pay.