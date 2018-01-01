The Blame Game Continues in Washington as a Potential Government Shutdown Looms

(ABC NEWS) Lawmakers are back on Capitol Hill Saturday morning after a dramatic showdown led to a federal government shutdown shortly after midnight on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

It is the first time in recent history when government operations shut down while Republicans control both the White House and Congress.

The House and Senate are reconvening in an attempt to broker an agreement to fund the government, with the House expected to hold votes following a round of speeches.

Immigration came into sharp focus as an issue dividing the two parties in thee days, hours and even minutes leading up to the shutdownvided.

Republicans accused Democrats of holding government funding hostage while Democrats blame Republicans for not following through on their calls for action on DACA.

"This is purely an attempt by the Senate Democrats, led by Mr. Schumer; it's why we call it the 'Schumer Shutdown,' in order to try and get a shutdown that they think this president gets blamed for," Director of the Office of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney said during a White House debriefing Friday.

A poll conducted by the Washington Post showed that more Americans blame President Trump and Republicans for a potential shutdown.

According to the poll, 48 percent blamed Republicans with 28 percent blaming Democrats and another 18 percent blaming both parties.