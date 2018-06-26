Neighbors Battling Crime Despite Revitalization Efforts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) At The Vineyard bed and breakfast, Marcena Carter says her guests are often looking to settle in.

"Most of them are coming to town to buy a home and to move here." said Carter.

Carter, a resident of the Museum Hill neighborhood for 4 years, says people enjoy the charm of the neighborhood, but

David and Donna Clayton, a couple who live just around the corner from Carter's bed and breakfast, have a different take on the area.

"We have a lot of crime here, " said Donna Clayton.

While they love where they live, The Claytons admit it's discouraging to have to deal with frequent crime.

"We have a full surveilance system and we catch things on almost a daily basis." said Donna Clayton.



One evening, their cameras caught someone trying to steal one of their flagpoles.

"They actually used it [the flagpole] to move one of our surveilance cameras, because its up high so they used the flagpole to move it so that you couldn't see the entrance to the door anymore." said Donna Clayton.

Marcena also sees her fair share of crime in area. "A lot of people walking around stealing packages off porches, breaking into our cars, but that's subsided a lot." said Carter.

The Museum Hill neighborhood has been seeing growth in recent years, despite the crime, residents say they're proud of what thier neiborhood has to offer.

"...If someone does come by, you just kill them with kindness you know, hi how are you." said Carter.

It's that sense of pride that moves this community forward. "The whole area is being revitalized and its looking beautiful also." said Carter.