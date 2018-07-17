Imagine St.Joseph 2040 focuses on community engagement

(St.Joseph,MO) Imagine St. Joseph 2040 is putting community input to good use as they continue planning the city’s image over the next 20 years.

Tuesday morning over 90 members of the community met at the Leah Spratt Hall on Missouri Western’s campus to discuss the future of the city.

The group broke into smaller teams to start identifying community goals and needs. After an hour of independent group work, teams presented their top goals and how they overlap with other issues within the community.

Kylee Strough, President of the United Way, said the group spent Tuesday's meeting taking a page from Jim Collins book from Good to Great by identifying the groups BHAGs or big, hairy, audacious goal

“We want people to engage, we want them to share their ideas. I think one of the things that gives me comfort is that as I look at all of this data coming in, it seems like there really are some trends, some big-picture things that need to be addressed, that we want to get behind,” Strough said.

St.Joseph 2040 is also following up on the community input they receive from their Facebook Live on Monday.

“Those comments that we got on the Facebook Live we can go back and look at and make sure they are well represented. Similarly we have the community survey out there for people to go take,” Strough said.

The community survey will be open through July 31 and can be found at www.imaginestjoseph2040.com.

Strough said the St.Joseph 2040 group will announce their final strategic plan for the next 20 years in Fall 2018.