100 Percent of SJSD's School Buses Pass Safety Inspection

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) School buses in the St. Joseph School District have passed a critical safety test.
All 101 of the district's school buses passed a safety inspection by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The inspection found no defective buses in the district.
More than 12,000 buses in the state were inspected. Ninety percent passed with no defective items.
