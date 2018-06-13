Clear

100 Percent of SJSD's School Buses Pass Safety Inspection

Jun. 12, 2018

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) School buses in the St. Joseph School District have passed a critical safety test.

All 101 of the district's school buses passed a safety inspection by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The inspection found no defective buses in the district.

More than 12,000 buses in the state were inspected. Ninety percent passed with no defective items.

Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
