139th Welcomes International Visitors for Training Session

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Canadian CC-130J visited the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Memorial Airport as part of the Open Skies training mission.

This is the first time that this operation has been held at Rosecrans.

The United States along with 27 other nations signed the Open Skies Treaty which is a conventional arms control treaty designed to enhance mutual understanding and confidence by giving all participants, regardless of size, a direct role in gathering information about military forces and activities.

According to a press release, the Treaty enhances openness and tranparency by affording each State Party the right to overfly the territory ofother States Party using manned, fixed-wing observation aircraft.