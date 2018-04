(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) A 14-year-old teen was seriously hurt after he was hit by an ATV.

It happened in Breckenridge in Caldwell County around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers said the teen was crossing Main Street when he was hit by another 14-year-old driving the ATV.

Eric Morgan was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital by life flight.

The 14-year-old driver was not hurt.