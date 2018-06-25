Multiple Charges Filed Against Man in Case After Amber Alert Issued

Kansas City, MO —Kansas City authorities have arrested and charged 18-year-old Anthony King with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old female that led to an Amber Alert last week.

On Saturday, Kansas City police located the teen, Brajaean Sledge, who was uninjured.

Police said Monday they took King into custody.



King was a person of interest in several crimes, including the shooting of Sledge’s grandfather Thursday night.

According to police, Sledge disappeared with King that same night.

Sledge’s grandfather is still recovering in a nearby hospital with serious injuries.