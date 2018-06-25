Kansas City, MO —Kansas City authorities have arrested and charged 18-year-old Anthony King with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old female that led to an Amber Alert last week.
On Saturday, Kansas City police located the teen, Brajaean Sledge, who was uninjured.
Police said Monday they took King into custody.
King was a person of interest in several crimes, including the shooting of Sledge’s grandfather Thursday night.
According to police, Sledge disappeared with King that same night.
Sledge’s grandfather is still recovering in a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Charges filed in case that led to an Ambert Alert being issued.
Related Content
- Multiple Charges Filed Against Man in Case After Amber Alert Issued
- Amber Alert Issued for Missing Kansas City Teen
- Police Issue Alert for Endangered Missing Woman and Child
- Fire Leave Multiple Families Homeless
- Fire Engulfs Multiple Homes Overnight
- Murder Charge Filed in 23rd Street Drive-By
- BREAKING: Special Prosecutor Will Not Re-File Charge Against Greitens
- Multiple Traffic Accidents Reported Around St. Joe
- Suspect At-Large after Assaulting Multiple Officers
- Man Charged in Thanksgiving Homicide