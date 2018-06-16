Clear

1 Deputy Fatally Shot, another Critically Injured when Inmate Overpowered them near Courthouse

One sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and another was shot and critically wounded when an inmate overpowered them near a Kansas courthouse on Friday, officials said.

One sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and another was shot and critically wounded when an inmate overpowered them near a Kansas courthouse on Friday, officials said.

The deadly altercation took place about 11:30 a.m. when the two Wyandotte County sheriff's deputies in Kansas City pulled into the parking lot and were readying to transport inmates to court, said Kelli Bailiff of the sheriff's office.

It's very possible the deputies were attacked with their own guns, Bailiff said.

Deputy Patrick Rohrer, 35, was taken to a hospital where he later died, the Kansas City police said.

A suspect was also shot and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Kansas City police officer Zac Blair said.

Authorities aren't looking for any other suspects, Blair added.

Officials said the critically injured deputy is a woman but did not release her name.

There is surveillance video of the scene, Blair added. 

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm Sunday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.
