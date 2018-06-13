(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 2-year-old child who was shot Tuesday morning at a St. Joseph apartment complex has died.
Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph police identified the girl as London Simmons.
Police received a call around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting at an apartment on the 1900 block of S. 12th Street involving a child.
Police are still investigating how the shooting happened.
There were other children at the scene when the shooting happened. No one else was hurt.
Related Content
- 2-Year-Old Dies after Shooting at Apartment Complex
- Veteran, Neighbors Fight Apartment Complex Over Flag Display
- Man Charged in Connection to Shooting Death of 2-Year-Old
- Man Threatening Suicide Dies After Officer-Involved Shooting
- Maryland High School Shooting: Suspect Dies After Allegedly Injuring Two
- Man in Serious Condition after Apartment Fire
- Apartment Fire Sends One to Hospital
- Man Dies in Workplace Accident
- Generations Apart: Students and Veterans Honor Those who Served
- Police Investigating after Child Shot in St. Joseph Apartment Building