2-Year-Old Dies after Shooting at Apartment Complex

St. Joseph police identified the girl as 2-year-old London Simmons.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 11:00 AM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 12:28 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 2-year-old child who was shot Tuesday morning at a St. Joseph apartment complex has died.

St. Joseph police identified the girl as London Simmons.

Police received a call around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting at an apartment on the 1900 block of S. 12th Street involving a child.

Police are still investigating how the shooting happened.

There were other children at the scene when the shooting happened. No one else was hurt.

Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
