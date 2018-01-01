2018 Begins with Most Expensive Gas Prices Since 2014

AAA reports that the national gas price average is the most expensive it has been at the start of the new year since 2014 when the average was over $3 per gallon.

Scroll for more content...

A higher volume of travelers over the holidays drove gas prices up five cents on the week.

According to AAA, prices have increased as much as 10 cents on the week across four states that ended up on this week's top 10 states with the largest increases including Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Kansas. Michigan is currently selling the most expensive gas in the region at $2.69 followed by Illinois at $2.63 and Indiana at $2.61.

Missouri is selling the cheapest gas not only in the Midwest, but across the whole country with an average of $2.21.

Motorists in the Northeast, South and the upper Midwest are seeing prices at the pump increase as much as 13 cents at the start of 2018 compared to a week ago.

GasBuddy, a smartphone app for providing information to drivers on the best gas prices, forecasts that no record-breaking prices will be set in 2018 and most places across the country will see prices peak under $3 per gallon. Unexpected disruptions could push the national average close to $3.

“While gasoline prices overall remain affordable, one aspect that continues to worsen is the gap between what stations are charging. It’s become nothing short of crazy how one station might sell gasoline 20-40 cents lower or higher than a nearby competitor," Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at Gasbuddy said. "In addition to GasBuddy data showing spreads have risen to record levels, I’ve heard hundreds of complaints of motorists who get stuck at the pricier station, drive down the street and see it far cheaper. Always shop around when filling your tank. We spend thousands of dollars a year filling the tank, a dime or quarter per gallon adds up to hundreds of dollars,”

AAA said that since the holidays are now over, motorists can expect gas prices to trend cheaper this month with a likely drop in gasoline demand.