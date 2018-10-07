37th annual Oktoberfest held in Atchison

(ATCHISON, Kan.) The 37th annual Oktoberfest took place on Saturday in downtown Atchison.

The annual festival welcomed over 100 booths of handmade arts and crafts. The event also welcomed German-themed food, beer, and music.

Atchison's Junior Guild sponsors the event. Katie McDowell, a Co-Chair for the festival, says that the weather did not slow down the turnout.

"It is such a big deal," McDowell said. "The weather today was pretty scary at the very beginning but we have some very loyal and great people who come down every year."

All of the proceeds from this event stay in the community.