39 8-man Football Players Selected to All-Star Game

The Missouri 8-Man Football Coaches Association will host the 10th annual Missouri 8-Man Football Senior All-Star game next month at Spratt Stadium at Missouri Western State University.

Thirty-nine of Missouri's top 8-man senior football players have been invited to participate in the all-star game. Players will report Thursday, July 5, 2018 to Missouri Western and practice for three days as members of either the Green or Silver team.

Here are the rosters for the 8-man All-Star game on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 7 p.m.:

Silver All-Star Team

Head Coach: Chris Healy (Worth County)

Asst. Coach: Shane Hilton (Stanberry)

Asst. Coach: Micah Breckenridge (King City)

Asst. Coach: Jon Adwell (Worth County)

Cole Alloway (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)

Tevin Cameron (Worth County)

Colton Coburn (Albany)

Brake Dalton (Rock Port)

Alex Denny (St. Joseph Christian)

Ryan Dewhirst (Rock Port)

Brade George (St. Joseph Christian)

Mason Hawk (Worth County)

Hunter Higgins (Norborne/Hardin-Central)

Devan Jackson (Worth County)

Ryan McClellan (Worth County)

Tysan Morrison (St. Joseph Christian)

Austin Pankau (Mound City)

Blade Powers (Albany)

Gage Rush (Stewartsville)

Anthony Saunders (King City)

Jacobi Tunnell (Mound City)

Brayden Welch (Worth County)

Wes Williams (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)

Green All-Star Team

Head Coach: Ben Lyles (Sacred Heart)

Asst. Coach: Eric Fairchild (Southwest Livingston)

Asst. Coach: Marcus Wolfe (Northwest Hughesville)

Asst. Coach: Caleb Crooker (Sacred Heart)

Trey Anthony (Albany)

Drew Baden (Southwest Livingston)

Kaden Bremer (Stanberry)

Kristian Derry (DeKalb)

Dylon Faller (Mound City)

Bradi Hailey (Stanberry)

Jase Hughes (Rock Port)

Drake Kinsella (Worth County)

Caden Linthicum (Rock Port)

River McCallon (King City)

David Moreno (Sacred Heart)

Wayde Parman (Worth County)

Caleb Patterson (North Andrew)

Zach Pearon (Norborne/Hardin-Central)

Jaden Phelan (South Holt/Nodaway-Holt)

Cooper Shay (Albany)

Lance Streeby (North Andrew)

Justin Stuart (Southwest Livingston)

Teagan Trammell (Sacred Heart)

Rylee White (Osceola)

For more information, check the Association’s home page at http://www.mo8mancoaches.com/.