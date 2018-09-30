4-H event encourages people to sign-up

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) From the hands of local 4-H members to tables at East Hills Mall, the annual Interstate Show showcased this year's projects made by members.

The event leads up to the start of the 4-H year, which begins October 1.

Logan Cusick, a 4-H member for 12 years, says that her family has been in the program for generations.

"My mom and grandma were in 4-H and I'm really glad I did because I've made friends from all over," Cusick said.

Cusick was able to take a 4-H trip to Washington D.C., just like her mother did 36 years ago.

On display Sunday were hand-crafted items like food, signs, and clothing.

Cindy Wells, now the 4-H Youth Development Specialist for Buchanan and Andrew counties, was a teacher for 20 years and says that 4-H teaches children things that they might not necessarily learn in school.

"I came to 4-H because 4-H helps you build life skills," Wells said. "Not just content knowledge, which you get because obviously there are some welding projects. There's clothing, there's different things so they are building projects that can be built into a career but they also learn life skills like critical thinking."

Sign-ups to become a member or a volunteer for this year's 4-H season begins on October 1. To sign up, you can contact the University of Missouri Extension office at 816-279-1691.