New Animal Shelter Building Purchase Approved

Posted: Wed Jan 03 11:47:09 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 03 14:41:49 PST 2018
Posted By: Nick Ingram

good news tonight after the st. joseph city council gives the go-ahead for the purchase of a building that will house a new animal shelter. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. it's a plan that volunteers for the shelter have been working on for quite some time. they now will move forward with purchasing a building in the mitchell woods corporate park in east st. joseph. the group is working on a 2 1/2 million dollar capital campaign for the project. they hope to get a million dollars from the city. the council passed the resolution approving the plan on a 8-1 vote, with council member gary roach voting against. he's believes that the building chosen for the shelter could be better used for other purposes.
