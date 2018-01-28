We'll see extra clouds on Sunday with highs only reaching the low 40s. We do have a chance for a few afternoon and evening rain and snow showers before clearing out Sunday night.

On Monday, we'll only climb into the 30s with a decent amount of sunshine. We do begin to climb again into the 40s on Tuesday with the low 50s in store on Wednesday.

On Thursday, we have a chance for a few snow showers with highs only in the mid 30s, but on Friday, we'll drop into the upper 20s with partly cloudy skies.

