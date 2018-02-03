Mild Saturday & Colder Sunday

We'll be mild and breezy on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies as we climb into the low 50s. We could see some snow on Sunday morning with highs only reaching the 20s. A dusting to an inch is possible.

Scroll for more content...



On Monday, we'll warm into the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies, but we'll head back down into the 20s on Tuesday. We could be looking at more snow on Tuesday as well.

On Wednesday, we'll be back in the low 30s with partly cloudy skies. The upper 30s are in store on Thursday with the mid 30s on Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.