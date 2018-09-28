St. Joseph man charged with statutory sodomy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

A familiar face at St. Joseph Mustangs baseball games and a number of Missouri Western sporting events is behind bars, facing serious charges.

48-year-old Jay Summers is charged with 2nd degree statutory sodomy, accused of having sexual contact with a victim under the age of 17.

If Summers can make his $20,000 bond, he will be ordered not to have any contact with the victim and not to be at any Missouri Western athletic events.

Summers' arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday morning at 8:15 a.m.