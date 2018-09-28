Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

St. Joseph man charged with statutory sodomy

48-year-old Jay Summers is accused of having sexual contact with a victim under the age of 17.

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 8:53 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

A familiar face at St. Joseph Mustangs baseball games and a number of Missouri Western sporting events is behind bars, facing serious charges.

48-year-old Jay Summers is charged with 2nd degree statutory sodomy, accused of having sexual contact with a victim under the age of 17.

If Summers can make his $20,000 bond, he will be ordered not to have any contact with the victim and not to be at any Missouri Western athletic events.

Summers' arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday morning at 8:15 a.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
A few breaks in the clouds allowed temperatures on Friday to reach the lower 60s but still a cool day overall. For tonight, cloudy skies are expected with isolated showers possible. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events