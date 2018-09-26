San Francisco 49ers give local family memorable experience

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— It's not every day that someone gets to meet their favorite NFL player, but that's what happened Sunday for Jackson Juhl when the San Francisco 49ers came to Kansas City.

We went to the friends and family area and sure enough, here comes DeForest Buckner walking up in this sweet floral patterend suit coat," Jackson's father Steve Juhl said.

Steve Juhl has been a life-long 49ers fan and growing up it in Chiefs Kingdom makes it kind of strange.

"My dad brought home a poster of Joe Montana— hung on my wall forever," Juhl said. "My brother got one, John Elway, and he's still a fan. I've been a fan ever since."

Juhl passed along his love for the Bay Area team to his 6-year-old son.

"There was no way I was letting my wife, at least recruit any sons that I had to be a Chiefs fan because I wanted that to be something we could share.," Juhl said.

The Juhls planned on attending this year's Chiefs versus 49ers game since it was in Kansas City, but family comes first for Steve.

"Jetson Juhl,number four, was born September 4th of this year, so it's now been three weeks that we've been trying to figure out how his life and ours are going to intersect and mesh," Juhl said. "Born with a diagnosis of Semi-Lobar Holoprosencephaly, and it's not a good one, so we were stuck down at Children's Mercy just trying to figure out what his life is going to be like."

While the Juhl's have been down at the hospital, Jackson was able to meet some NFL plays, just not from his favorite team.

"When he went to meet these Chiefs' defensive tackles, who were so generous with their time for the kids at the Ronald McDonald House, he did not want anything to do with them and growled at them at one point," Juhl said. "They were being real good sports about it, but he told them that we were going to beat them when we played them."

With Jetson still in the hospital, the Juhls weren't going to the game, but Steve's mother-in-law sent a message to the 49ers.

"The Vice President of Communications, he responded back saying how would you guys like to have two tickets on the 50-yard-line for this game Sunday," Juhl said.

Two life-long 49ers fans made it on the sidelines, watched their favorite team and even had Jackson's favorite player DeForest Buckner sign some autographs.

"We couldn't have been more blessed by the 49ers organization and the Chiefs also for hosting us and it was such a great time," Juhl said. "It meant the world to Jackson and me. That's something we're going to be talking about for years."