(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.)

Scroll for more content...

The 5th annual Keep Missouri Farming Tractor Cruise took place Saturday in rural Buchanan county. The 38 mile loop began at the Ag Power John Deere dealership off of Highway 36 east of St. Joseph and included a stop for lunch in Gower.

The Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture held the event. All proceeds will be going to provide funding for agricultural education and leadership development programs.

Vernon Hart, Buchanan County District 1 Board Member with the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation, says that the event continues to grow and attracts people from all over the area.

"I call it a mobile farm tractor show. It's a pretty neat event." Hart said. "People like to come out and watch and that's why we try to promote it."

The Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture was established in 1996 and hopes that people continue to be part of the event next year.