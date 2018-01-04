8th Street Missions Opens as Code Blue Shelter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The cold temperatures have the shelters in St. Joseph bursting at the seams. The Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA), Salvation Army Booth Center, My Brother’s House Cold Weather Shelter and others have reached full capacity.

In response to the overflow of people needed to get out of the cold, Community Mission converted their daytime warming station at the 8th Street Mission into an overnight cold weather shelter for women.

Friday, December 29, evening after the warming center closed, the building was reopened at 4 p.m. as an overnight shelter for women needing to get out of the elements, but keeping the building open as an additional shelter has is stretching Mission’s staff and supplies thin.

“The reason we’re not staying open, is because it’s what we call a Blue Cold Shelter. That’s when the temperature drops down below a certain level and stay that way for a couple days that we would open, mainly because we don’t have the funding for that,” Community Missions Executive Director Jill Miller said.

A code blue shelter is an emergency shelter opened when temperatures drop below 32 degrees with a wind chill below 0 degrees or if there is severe ice storms or snow. The 8th Street Mission will remain an overnight shelter Thursday, January 4 and resume normal schedule Friday evening as a daytime warming center only.

According to Miller, food for the shelter and supplies were donated by local churches, but the ability to create a last-minute shelter would not have been possible without help from the Mosaic Community Connect grant. The community grant funds the daytime warming center and provided the building for the women’s shelter.

“If Mosaic hadn’t funded us to have this drop-in center, we wouldn’t have had a place as Community Missions, to open for women. We certainly appreciate that funding from the Community Connect grant, so that we at least had a building that we’re in that can be utilized at night for the women,” Miller said.

If the weather drops into dangerous temperatures again, Community Missions will open the 8th Street Mission as a Code Blue Shelter for women. If the shelter is reopened, it will be announced through Northwest Community Services.