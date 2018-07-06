97-year-old WWII Marine Corps Veteran to go on Honor Flight

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- 97-year-old World War II Marine Corps veteran Earl Hammer will make the trek to Washington D.C. in October as part of Honor Flight Network Kansas City.
"Just to see Washington D.C. and all of the monuments for the veterans, that would be good," Hammer said.
Hammer discovered he was nominated for the trip about six weeks ago and on Wednesday night, the St. Joseph Mustangs hosted a jersey auction with the proceeds going toward the Honor Flight. The Mustangs raised $3,000 to bring the total amount raised for the Honor Flight to $5,000.
"We were approached with an opportunity," Mustangs GM Ky Turner said. "It was incredible. They did a lot of the leg work bringing Earl Hammer and the rest of the group last night."
"For us to do what we do, we need community support," Honor Flight KC VP Scott W. Sheridan said. "To have the local community a part of that, is very special."
The Honor Flight gives top priority to senior veterans, terminally ill veterans, and WWII survivors like Hammer, who served from 1942 until 1945.
"It was the patriotic thing at the time and you're ready to go to do whatever they ask you to serve your country," Hammer said. "That was my mission."
The Honor Flight takes place on October 10.
