A Beautiful Saturday on the Way



An absolute GORGEOUS Saturday is on the way for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Expect nothing but sunshine today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Enjoy!!

Sunday is looking nice as well. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s so get outside and enjoy it as temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

As for next week, dry and sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Thursday. The heat and humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to middle 90s.

