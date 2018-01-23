A Breezy and Chilly Tuesday

The area of low pressure is continuing to move away from northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. It's a breezy start thanks to those northwest winds gusting up 25 miles per hour bringing a bit of a chill to the air as we are waking up to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Skies will clear up throughout the day, but we will be only in the upper 30s for our highs.

Our temperatures will warm up to the middle to upper 40s on Wednesday as our winds change up to the southwest with lots of sunshine. On Thursday, we'll climb to the mid 50s once again with mostly sunny skies. The mid 50s are in store on Friday as well, but Friday could get windy along with a chance for a few late evening showers.

Some of those showers could continue into early Saturday morning as we cool back down into the lower 40s. Very quiet weather heading into early next week with temperatures remaining in the lower to middle 40s.